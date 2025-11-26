AFC Secures $75m Loan From BADEA To Accelerate Infrastructure Devt

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has secured a $75 million term loan facility from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), according to a press release.

The statement, which noted that the agreement deepens AFC’s strategic partnership with BADEA, said it was signed by Abdullah Almusaibeeh, President of BADEA, and Mr. Samaila Zubairu, President & Chief Executive Officer of AFC, as part of AFC Day, held during the B20 Summit in Johannesburg.

“The signing underscores the two institutions’ shared commitment to scaling sustainable development and unlocking long-term capital for African infrastructure.

“The collaboration builds on BADEA’s shareholder investment in 2020, and the cooperation framework signed that year to jointly develop and finance infrastructure across priority sectors.

This new facility reinforces BADEA’s role as a strategic partner and strengthens AFC’s capacity to deliver transformational infrastructure across the continent,” the statement added. It further said that the proceeds will support AFC’s mandate to develop and finance critical power, transport and logistics, heavy industries, telecommunications and digital infrastructure, as well as mining and natural resources.