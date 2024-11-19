AFC Secures $300m India-focused Syndicated Loan

Share

The Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has successfully closed a $300 million Indiafocused syndicated loan, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing strategy to diversify its international investor base.

According to a press release, the transaction introduced a new group of lenders from India, further expanding AFC’s global partnerships. –

“This landmark transaction, commemorated in Dubai, underscores AFC’s robust standing as an investment-grade rated development financial institution with a unique ability to attract diverse global investors, furthering its pivotal mission to catalyse infrastructure development across the continent.

“Underlining AFC’s strong position in global capital markets, Bank of Africa UK PLC (BOA UK) acted as the sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner, assembling a syndicate of seven leading Indian banks.

This group included five new lenders—State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of India, Indian Bank, and UCO Bank—alongside two returning lenders, SBI (Mauritius) and Indian Overseas Bank.

The lender group behind the transaction reinforces AFC’s strategy of diversifying institutional partnerships and its pivotal role in advancing Africa’s economic growth and industrialisation,” the statement said.

It added: “This latest transaction which was oversubscribed by 50% builds on AFC’s fundraising momentum this year, including a landmark $1.16 billion debt facility that attracted lenders from the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

These transactions reflect the Corporation’s growing capacity to mobilise global capital, supported by its A3 credit rating from Moody’s, reaffirmed recently with a stable outlook, which underscores AFC’s sound creditworthiness, strategic positioning in global capital markets, and enhanced capabilities to finance transformative infrastructure projects across Africa.

“We are very pleased to have achieved this historic milestone with the Indian debt markets,” said Banji Fehintola, Executive Board Member & Head, Financial Services, AFC.

