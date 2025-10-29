AFC Secures $100m Facility From FinDev Canada

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has secured a $100 million, 10-year term loan facility from FinDev Canada, Canada’s bilateral Development Finance Institution, according to a press release.

The statement said that the transaction, which represents AFC’s debut in the Canadian market and its first partnership with FinDev Canada, will strengthen AFC’s funding base and support a growing pipeline of renewable energy and lowcarbon transport projects across sub-Saharan Africa, further expanding the Corporation’s commitment to climate-resilient infrastructure development.

“This transaction underscores the confidence of global partners in AFC’s strong track record, governance standards, and execution capacity as the preferred platform for channeling long-term sustainable capital into Africa’s infrastructure sector.

FinDev Canada’s selection of AFC as a committed partner in Sub-Saharan Africa highlights AFC’s role as a trusted gateway for international investors seeking to deliver high-impact, climate-aligned infrastructure financing across the continent.

“FinDev Canada joins AFC’s growing pool of funding partners which includes international Development Finance Institutions such as Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA (CDP) – the Italian Development Finance Institution, KfW – the German Development Bank, the India Exim Bank, The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China, US International Development Finance Corporation and Germany’s DEG, Netherland’s FMO and France’s Proparco.

This underscores global investor confidence in AFC’s strong credit profile and its strategy of delivering de-risked, transformational projects for Africa,” the statement added. Commenting on the transaction, Banji Fehintola, Executive Board Member and Head of Financial Services, at AFC, said: “We are delighted to partner with FinDev Canada on this milestone transaction.

This partnership reflects our shared commitment to accelerating sustainable development across the continent through high-impact, climate-resilient infrastructure. The transaction not only diversifies AFC’s funding base but also deepens North America’s participation in Africa’s growth story. We look forward to building on this relationship to catalyse even greater investment flows into Africa’s infrastructure sector.”

“This transaction represents an opportunity for FinDev Canada to support a leading solutions provider financing critical infrastructure in Sub-Saharan Africa and an important step towards expanding our market presence in the region,” said Paulo Martelli, Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, FinDev Canada.

“We are proud to invest in an institution which aligns with our impact development goals, particularly market development and climate and nature action,” he added.

The proceeds from the facility will support AFC’s long-term funding strategy, enabling the Corporation to deliver innovative financing solutions that tackle climate change, strengthen energy access, and promote sustainable economic growth.