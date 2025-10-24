AFC Partners Lagos Fashion Week 2025 To Drive Africa’s Creative Economy

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has announced its partnership with Lagos Fashion Week 2025, underscoring its commitment to empowering Africa’s youth and creative industries, as engines for inclusive economic growth, according to a press release.

The statement said: “Africa’s apparel and textile export is projected to reach$15 bn by 2030. As a key partner, AFC will support Lagos Fashion Week 2025 in advancing Africa’s creative economy, one of the continent’s fastest-growing sectors, by promoting sustainable production, local manufacturing, and value addition within the fashion and textiles value chain.”

It further stated: “This collaboration builds on AFC’s broader mandate to drive industrialisation and job creation through strategic investments in critical infrastructure that transforms economies.

Through its investee company ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP), AFC is facilitating Africa’s transition from being primarily an exporter of raw materials to a producer and exporter of finished goods.

“The Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone (GDIZ) in Benin Republic hosts world-class textile factories where African cotton is processed into finished garments and exported to leading global retailers, including The Children’s Store in the United States.

This transformational project is creating thousands of skilled jobs for local youth and stands as a model of sustainability in textiles manufacturing with the use of 100% sustainably sourced cotton running exclusively on renewable energy and recycling up to 95 per cent of its water.”