AFC, MCDF partner on driving infrastructure development in Africa

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and the Multilateral Cooperation Center for Development Finance (MCDF), a multilateral financial mechanism promoting high-quality infrastructure and connectivity investments in developing countries, have forged a transformative partnership by signing an Implementing Partner Agreement for early-stage project development.

In a press release, the AFC said that having received accreditation approval from the MCDF’s Governing Committee in April, it has now solidified its position as an implementing partner of the MCDF Finance Facility.

“This strategic partnership allows AFC to access vital resources and support early-stage projects in the Transport & Logistics, Telecommunications, and Power sector.

The partnership aligns seamlessly with AFC’s strategic goals, enabling the acceleration of key infrastructure projects and driving economic growth and prosperity across Africa,” the statement said. Senior Director of Project Development & Technical Solutions at AFC, Amadou Wadda, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating: “This partnership reinforces our commitment to sustainable development in Africa and unlocks financing for critical infrastructure projects.

By leveraging MCDF’s collaborative platform and our deep understanding of African markets, we will catalyze economic growth and improve the quality of life for people across the continent.” Also expressing his excitement about the partnership, Head of Programming at MCDF, Mr. Frederic Asseline, said: “We are delighted to welcome AFC as an Implementing Partner. Their accreditation and expertise in infrastructure finance and development make them a valuable addition to our existing partners. This partnership will enable us to leverage AFC’s deep knowledge of African markets and enhance our efforts to promote sustainable development finance in the region.”