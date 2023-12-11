AFC, Italy’s CDP seal €50m facility for climate resilient infrastructure

The Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and Italian development finance institution, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA (CDP), have signed a €50 million loan facility agreement on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai. According to a press release, the financing will play a crucial role in supporting AFC’s investments in renewable power, energy efficient projects and climate-resilient infrastructure.

The 10-year facility will enable AFC to accelerate its efforts in addressing Africa’s infrastructure deficit while financing projects that contribute to mitigating climate change, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and promoting sustainable development. It marks a further step in AFC and CDP’s strategic relationship, which has already seen AFC receiving about $150 million in bilateral loans.

The statement said: “The signing of the agreement at COP28 underscores the alignment of AFC and CDP with international efforts to combat climate change and progress in meeting the sustainable development goals. It builds the foundation for innovative financing solutions that leverage the strengths of both institutions, combining AFC’s expertise in infrastructure development and deep knowledge of Africa with CDP’s experience in financing sustainable projects.

The partnership will accelerate the development of infrastructure projects that address Africa’s climaterelated challenges, contribute to job creation, and enhance the livelihoods of local communities.” Commenting on the agreement, Sanjeev Gupta, Board Member and Executive Director of Financial Services, said: “Managing risks to deliver on the desired return and impact requires understanding of local realities for global capital to work effectively in developing markets. Our continued collaboration with CDP underpins the strategic cooperation essential between African and European institutions, to ensure the global agenda on economic development, climate justice and prosperity for all is achieved equitably