AFC Clarifies Role In €2bn Syndicated Facility For BOI

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, yesterday in Lagos clarified its role as global coordinator, lead co-arranger, underwriter, bookrunner, and guarantor in the successful syndication of up to €2 billion facility for Bank of Industry (BOI), Nigeria’s largest and most impactful development finance institution.

Precisely, the transaction is a record global loan syndication for BOI, and marks the largest capital raise in its history, setting a new standard for developmental finance across Africa.

Proceeds of the facility will be used for general corporate purposes including financing trade and trade related projects of eligible corporates in Nigeria.

ited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division) and Export-Import Bank of India London Branch acting as part of a senior syndicate, together raising an initial €1.43 billion.

Following this, AFC led a general syndication, through which an additional €447 million was raised, bringing the total transaction to €1.9 billion, representing an oversubscription of 87 per cent. The facility is expected to further grow to €2 billion.

