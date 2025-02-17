AFC, China Exim Bank Strengthen Pact For Infrastructure Growth In Africa

Share

Africa Finance Corporation, AFC, the continent’s infrastructure solutions provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM) to deepen collaboration in financing strategic infrastructure and trade projects across Africa.

The agreement builds upon an existing relationship between the two institutions, dating back to 2018, and reinforces a shared commitment to accelerating economic development through sustainable investments.

To date, AFC has secured a total of $700 million in financing from CEXIM, including a $300 million facility in 2018 and another $400 million loan in 2023.

This renewed partnership will focus on financing trade and investment projects in key sectors such as clean energy, transportation, telecommunications, and climate change mitigation, while also facilitating knowledge exchange and collaboration on best practices in project structuring and risk management.

“Our partnership with CEXIM strengthens Africa’s trade and investment ties with China, creating new pathways for infrastructure development and industrial growth,” said Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of AFC.

“Strategic collaborations like this are key to accelerating Africa’s industrialisation and with CEXIM’s support, we are unlocking opportunities to build more resilient economies, mobilise capital at scale, and drive long-term prosperity across the continent” he added.

AFC has been steadily expanding its presence in the Chinese financial markets recently securing an AAA domestic credit rating from China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co. Ltd (CCXI) and an AAAspc issuer credit rating from S&P Ratings (China) Co., Ltd.

