Africa’s role in the global pivot toward cleaner sources of energy should focus on increasing the supply of critical minerals needed to make the transition, rather than on reducing its own negligible emissions, according to the President of the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Samaila Zubairu.

Bloomberg reported him as telling the Financing Africa Forward Summit in Johannesburg that, “Africa doesn’t emit enough green – house gas” to meaningfully impact on climate change, as according to him, the continent accounts for less than 4% of the global total.

“We can’t stop emissions that we don’t make,” Zubairu stated. Of the 680 million people glob – ally who lack electricity, 570 million are in sub-Saharan Africa, one of the biggest impediments to growth and development in the region. The continent should do more to increase its output of hydropower to drive economic development: Just 11% of a potential 340 gigawatts of capacity have being developed, Zubairu said. The continent also has vast reserves of undeveloped natural gas that could all be utilized and would only lift global emissions by less than 1%, he added.