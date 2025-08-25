AFC: Bankable Projects Required To Grow Oil, Gas Sector

Vice President, Energy Resources Group, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Mr. Ibitola Ukabam, has said that it is necessary for projects in the oil and gas sector to be bankable so as to attract the required investments.

He stated that for such projects to be bankable, there must be the commercial viability of the projects, especially through the uptake arrangements that are provided to them. Speaking at a webinar, he explained that it is not only desirable for gas midstream projects or upstream projects to have clarity of uptake, but also that those uptake contracts are enforceable and that they are with credible buyers.

He said: “Another part of the uptake story that we think is looking more important to financiers is the diversification of the customer base. This is just to provide resilience and continued output when there are possible shocks here and there for different reasons. There is also the need to have that diversification, especially from the viewpoint of currencies of payment.

So, for example, we know that a couple of local buyers will pay in the local currency. “I think that is mostly the case for the gas supplied to generating companies, but the projects indeed require some foreign exchange in the initial investment stage that is often provided by different financial types, and the repayment of such funding requirements will need to be in foreign currency.

So, the diversification of uptake to include a reasonable portion coming from dollar-based payments is also something that helps bankability of projects. “For instance, the fact for a couple of gas midstream projects that we have been looking at as a financier, one of the things that indeed helps the bankability is where a client, for example, has 50% of its uptake going to NLNG, while the other 50% is going to industrial and power-related buyers.

In some cases, we’re able to see that 50% effects provide a reasonable buffer and support to help financing conversations.” He also said that secondly, pricing and revenue certainty are sacrosanct elements for bankability.

According to him, it is important that gas pricing is transparent and cost reflective. He added that it is also important that there aren’t frequent changes or artificially low tariffs. He stated that these sorts of events undermine bankability, and that when they occur, even for projects that haven’t kicked off, they position those events as risk considerations for financiers when considering new projects.

“Infrastructure access is another area. and It is worth celebrating the milestones that have been achieved both on AjaokutaKaduna-Kano (AKK) and Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben Gas Pipeline (OB3), These two will be indeed game-changers, but beyond these large projects that connect gas resources to markets, perhaps we also need to start to consider redundancies that are required along the lines of the major projects to ensure that there is continued offtake, I mean continued evacuation of gas, regardless of what may be happening on the main channels.

“In addition, the strength of sponsors is also germane. It is important that the sponsors are also demonstrating ahead of any financing discussions. They’re already demonstrating very desirable governance practices and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) credentials that help financiers to bring in a more diverse group of parties into the room.”