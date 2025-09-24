AFC, ASSA partner to unlock $1.17trn in savings for infrastructure Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and Africa Social Security Association (ASSA), on Tuesday, launched a collaborative continent-wide initiative to mobilise African institutional savings into long-term infrastructure, building on AFC’s 2025 analysis identifying at least $1.17 trillion in institutional assets across Africa.

According to a press release, the “Africa Saving for Growth” programme was introduced under the auspices of the Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI), part of the UN Global Compact.

The statement also said: “ The research and advocacy initiative is delivered with leading long-term savings institutions, including the Africa Social Security Association (ASSA)—bringing together national social security funds from 15 countries with more than $54 billion in pension assets—and CDG Group (Morocco), one of the continent’s most influential stewards of longduration capital.”

“Africa-led investment is the most effective way to quickly achieve the scale of transformation we need while catalysing international support for the continent’s infrastructure”, said Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of AFC.

“This initiative is about Africans coming together to put our own capital to work for Africa’s growth. By joining forces, our pension funds and financial institutions can unlock new opportunities, drive development, and demonstrate the power of collective action to build the continent’s future – without compromising fiduciary duties.”

AFC’s 2025 findings show that pension and social-security portfolios across many markets are under-leveraged for development, concentrated in short-tenor instruments that limit returns and private-sector financing. The Africa Saving for Growth programme will surface replicable lessons from successful national models and chart a pragmatic route to risk-managed, longduration allocations.