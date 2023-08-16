AFC approves €50m for Senegal to boost oil, gas industry

Leading infrastructure solutions provider on the continent, the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), has announced that it is partnering with the Government of Senegal to fund the development of the landmark Sangomar oil field.

According to a press release, the collaboration will see AFC investing €50 million in the oil field to help boost the country’s emerging oil & gas industry and improve energy access and security in Senegal. Located 100 kilometers southwest of the capital, Dakar, the Sangomar oil field spans 7,490 square kilometers and is estimated to hold around 500 million barrels of crude oil.

The Corporation’s investment in the Sangomar oil field will be used to drive the first phase of development towards achieving first oil, a key milestone in the advancement of the country’s hydrocarbons sector.

The facility will provide a significant boost to Senegal’s economy, supporting the country’s ambitions to become a regional hub for the oil & gas industry. It will also generate significant revenues for the government through taxes and royalties, create employment opportunities for local workers, and contribute to energy security by reducing dependence on imported oil and gas. “We are pleased to support the development of the Sangomar field which we expect to have a transformative impact on the Republic of Senegal and its people though the reduction of import reliance, the generation of increased government revenues, the creation of local jobs and an overall contribution to accelerated industrialisation and economic development,” said Mr. Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of the Africa Finance Corporation.