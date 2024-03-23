AFASU Declares Sharm El-sheikh Tourism Capital City 2024

The city of Sharm El-Sheikh, which is a major tourist city of Egypt has continued to enjoy global recognition, with the latest recognition coming from the African-Asian Union (AFASU), with named it Tourism Capital City 2024. Also recognized and awarded as Man of the Year, is Major General Khaled Fouda, the South Sinai Governor.

The event was witnessed by a number of AFASU officials inkling Alain St.Ange, the Seychelles former Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine of the Seychelles, Dr. Jens Thraenhart, the former Executive Director of the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office to the CEO of Visit Barbados, who is also the second Vice Chair of the UNWTO Affiliate Members Board and Founding Partner of Chameleon Strategies and Theodore Koumelis, the Founder and Managing Director Travel Daily News.

The three tourism experts were part of the African-Asian Union (AFASU) team where joined by AFASU President Dr Hossam Darwish and Major General Hossam Badr El-Din, the Secretary General of the Union. “It is with great honour and privilege that we gather here today to acknowledge and celebrate the remarkable achievements in tourism development, in Sharm El Sheikh, the City of Peace” the tourism experts noted at a press conference after the award ceremony that saw several Egyptian ministers and senior government officials and other leading private sector business and tourism trade leaders.

‘‘As members of the Awards Committee, it is our duty to recognise and commend the outstanding efforts of Major General Khaled Fouda, Governor of South Sinai, for his exemplary leadership and dedication to advancing tourism in the region. ‘‘We have witnessed an amazing transformation of the city the last years with the implementation of smart technologies and sustainable practices.

Tonight, we proudly present the AFASU Gold Award to Major General Khaled, recognising him as the “Man of the Year” for his exceptional contributions to the development of Sharm El Sheikh as a premier tourist destination. ‘‘Under his leadership, Sharm El Sheikh has flourished, earning the esteemed AFASU award for the safest tourist destination to visit in the world. This achievement is a testament to Ma- jor General Fouda’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to creating a smart and sustainable city and ensuring the safety and security of all visitors to the region.

Furthermore, ‘‘we recognise the city of Sharm El Sheikh for its dedication to sustainability, energy conservation, and the safety of tourists. Through initiatives aimed at sustainability, clean en- ergy adoption, and the implementation of smart technologies, Sharm El Sheikh has emerged as a beacon of responsible tourism practices.

‘‘These efforts align closely with the mission of the African-Asian Union (AFASU), which seeks to promote and reward policies and best practices that drive tourism, economic prosperity, and community development” as words that were echoed in the speeches.’’ Alain St.Ange, who now heads his very own Saint Ange Tourism Consultancy, added, “I had the honour of sharing a podium with the Governor at another event and saw a person who never missed the opportunity to go after what would be good for Egypt and the People of Egypt as he displayed his un- conditional love for his country.”