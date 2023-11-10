AFAN Urges Farmers To Boost Food Production

The National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, (AFAN), Arch. Kabir Ibrahim, has called on farmers and actors in the food value chain to increase their drive for food production in order to satisfy the yearnings of the people. Ibrahim made the call while reacting to the state of emergency declared on food security by President Bola Tinubu.

He added that farmers were willing to put in more work, add- ing that certain things needed to be in place to optimise productivity. The AFAN boss said: “In some parts of the country, insecurity is preventing us from going to our farms, and state of emergency on food means that all these things would be taken care of, so we are hopeful of having a secured environment to operate.”

Speaking further on the challenges farmers face, he said: “We do have challenges with some inputs, and we feel like those inputs that are necessary for our work to be done will be provided at an affordable price following the declaration of President Tinubu.

“We know that the government realises that productivity would be optimised if some level of mechanisation gets into it, so we have a feeling that they will also help us get mechanisation or farm machinery at an affordable price or to be able to rent to us. These are things that we feel as farmers.

“We urge the government to create an enabling environment to make us produce optimally.” Recently, AFAN, in its efforts to collaborate with the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, set up three committees, namely: Seed Committee, Mechanisation Committee and Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Committee.

This was in addition to its existing Fertiliser Committee already working with the Federal Government to fashion the best way to bring down the price of fertiliser so that the smallholder farmers will be able to scale their productivity to bring about the much needed food security.