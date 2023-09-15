AFAN Unveils Committees on FG’s Food Emergency Plan

In order to collaborate with the emergency food security plan declared by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has set up three committees to that effect.

The committees are seed committee, mechanisation committee and Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) committee. This is in addition to its existing fertiliser committee already working with the Federal Government to fashion the best way to bring down price of fertiliser so that smallholder farmers will be able to scale up productivity.

The National President of AFAN, Arc. Kabir Ibrahim, made this known during the inauguration of the new committees in Abuja, recently. He explained that it was pertinent to note that the food system required synergy with all stakeholders in order to fully reinvigorate it and make food less costly and available to majority of the people.

According to him, seed, they say, is sine-quo-non to agricultural productivity and its optimum utilisation is germane in the quest for the attainment of food security. Specifically, he explained that mechanisation essentially replaced human power with machine power, thereby optimising efficiency through the maximum utilisation of mechanical advantage.

“In Nigeria today mechanisation is below average and for it to reach a desired level certain improvisations, innovations and sometimes disruptive innovations may have to be embraced,” The AFAN boss said, adding that “in the short term small hand-held and light farm machinery must be utilised before procuring heavier and more efficient farm machinery which cost more, especially, taking cognisance of the dwindling purchasing power of the naira.”