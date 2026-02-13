AFAN: Nigeria’s Agric Transformation Rests On Farmer Income Protection

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has stressed that its believes Nigeria’s agricultural transformation cannot be achieved without stabilising farmers’ incomes. The association explained that price collapse destroy incentives to farm, reduce production over time, and worsen rural poverty.

The Secretary General of AFAN, Dr Femi Oke, stated that Nigeria must adopt a framework that combines price stabilisation tools, buffer stock reforms, storage and logistics investment, processing expansion, structured trading systems, financing solutions, and insurance mechanisms.

According to him, “AFAN calls on the Federal Government, state government, commodity exchanges, development finance institutions, and private investors to work collaboratively in establishing a Farm Price Stabilisation and Farmer Income Protection Framework that is rules-based, transparent, fiscally sustainable, and supportive of private enterprise.

“A stable agricultural market will not only protect farmers; it will strengthen food security, reduce inflationary pressures, expand rural employment, and improve Nigeria’s national economic resilience.” The AFAN scribe explained that government could support market stability without dominating the market by us ing institutional demand strategically.

According to him, AFAN recommends structured procurement that links farmers and aggregators to programmes such as: School feeding programmes, NEMA relief operations, Food supply chains of the military and paramilitary, Hospitals and other public institutions, Procurement should follow clear rules, including: Local sourcing during harvest periods Transparent and competitive digital procurement processes, Supply through cooperatives and registered aggregators.

This strengthens farmer incomes, stabilises markets, and improves food security outcomes. On investing in storage, cold chain and agro-logistics, Dr. Oke noted that farm price stabilisation was impossible without addressing Nigeria’s deficits in storage and logistics, adding that “AFAN calls for urgent investment in:

Aggregation centres Rural storage and warehousing infrastructure, Modern silos and drying systems, Cold rooms and refrigerated storage, Refrigerated transport—especially for perishables, Government should prioritise Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in agrologistics and provide targeted incentives such as: Tax reliefs, Concessionary finance, Viability gap support where necessary.”

The AFAN Secretary General stressed that the durable solution to commodity price collapse is agro-industrial development. He said: “When processing capacity is weak, harvest gluts translate into price crashes. When processing capacity is strong, surplus is absorbed— stabilising prices and creating value-added jobs.”

AFAN recommends the development of processing clusters near production zones supported by: Reliable power supply, Improved access roads, Reduced regulatory burden, Investment incentives, Priority processing areas include: Tomato paste, Cassava starch and ethanol, Rice milling, Soybean crushing, Dairy processing, Animal feed production.

On the insurance and farmer income protection, the renowned agric entrepreneur stated that beyond price floors and buffer stocks, Nigeria should adopt modern farmer income protection instruments. He added: “AFAN urges strengthening of agricultural insurance, including: Weatherindex insurance, Revenue insurance pilots combining yield and price risk coverage