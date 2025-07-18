AFAN Extols Late PMB’s Contribution To Agric Sector Devt

The National President, All farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Arc. Kabir Ibrahim, has lauded former President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s contribution to the country’s agric sector during his tenure.

Ibrahim, who was speaking in his reaction to the demise of the late President Buhari, explained that the former president tried for Nigerian farmers in empowering them to cultivate food production for the nation.

Ibrahim, who is also the President, Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG) and Chairman BOT, National Agricultural Foundation of Nigeria (NAFN), stated that under his tenure, the country’s agriculture was brought to the front burner with his slogan:

‘Let’s Eat What We Eat!’ The AFAN national president said: “The death of Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, 13/7/2025 at the ripe age of 82 marks the end of the life time of one of Nigeria’s most impactful and honest leaders.

He had integrity and was a patriot to the core. I began following his life work in 1984 after he became Head of State following the declaration that young graduates of that time who just came out of school with degrees in Archtecture, Engineering etc. were free to start professional practices or businesses in their chosen fields without having to register with their professional bodies because there were no ready job opportunities in government due to the poor governance and the corruption of the NPN government he and his colleagues toppled.

“The Professional Practice Prohibition decree of 1985 was thus born.I founded Kebram Associates in 1987 as a result. “Muhammadu Buhari later joined politics to ensure that most of the people got equity from a nation full of wealth but marred by corruption and outright stealing from those entrusted with power or leadership.”

He added: “The poor are now almost on equal footing with the many who tended to perpetrate inequity and thought their lives were secure. Today in Nigeria so many of us feel the pangs of depravation and have steadily minimized the flaunting of worldly acquisitions.

“This trend will continue and possibly reach a crescendo when each and everyone of us is consumed if we do not change. “The immediate lesson of the current state of affairs is that we are all inadvertently tending towards being our brothers’ and sister’ keepers.

“Muhammad Buhari did not acquire personal wealth and died peacefully and I hope and firmly believe that his life in the hereafter will be more comfortable than that he spent on earth.