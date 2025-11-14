AFAN Decries Poor Storage Infrastructure Undermining Food Security

As Nigeria intensifies efforts to achieve sustainable food security and curb rising food prices, farmers have raised fresh concerns over the persistent challenges of poor storage infrastructure and dilapidated rural roads — issues they say continue to undermine productivity and profit margins.

Mr. Adewumi Abas, Chairman of the Oyo State chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), stated this week in Ibadan, Oyo State, calling for urgent government intervention to prevent massive losses suffered by farmers, especially those producing perishable goods like tomatoes and peppers.

Abas lamented that many perishable crops must be harvested every three days, whether there is a ready market or not, leading to waste and income loss. “Once the quality of such crops starts diminishing, their market value declines, leading to shortages for farmers.

This, among others, contributes to the high cost of food in the country,” he said. He appealed to the government to invest in modern food storage and preservation facilities, assuring that farmers’ associations would readily key into such initiatives through acquisition or rental arrangements.

Abas also decried the poor state of rural roads, which, according to him, discourages transporters from conveying farm produce to markets, thereby inflating logistics costs.