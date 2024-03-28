Áfàméfùnà, Strained, Midsummer Night, Others Coming To Netflix April

Prepare for an exciting April, as Netflix has got all the drama, action, and fun packed just for you this month.

Catch titles like Strained, Midsummer Night, Files of the Unexplained, The Grimm Variations, Sherlock: Series 1, and many more for an entertaining April.

Start the month on a high note with Sherlock: Series 1-4, all available on the first of March. This modern-day reboot has Arthur Conan Doyle’s deductive genius moving through London as the tech-adept consultant to Detective Inspector Lestrade.

On the 3rd, take a leap into eerie encounters, bizarre disappearances, haunting events, and more perplexing phenomena with the docuseries Files of the Unexplained.

Check out Parasyte: The Grey on the 5th. The series sees humanity rise to combat unidentified parasites, violently taking over human hosts and gaining power.

On that same day, viewers can catch up on The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem, a documentary exploring how an anonymous website evolved into a hub for real-world chaos.

Don’t miss Midsummer Night on the 11th. In the series, Carina brings her family together for a traditional Swedish midsummer, but the happy occasion goes awry when long-held secrets start to come to light.

The fun continues on the 11th with the Crow Flies: Season 3. This season sees old alliances broken, new relationships formed, and the cards of broadcast news reshuffled as a familiar face steps in front of the camera.

Fall in love with romcoms once more with Love, Divided, available on Netflix on the 12th. Here, Valentina, a young pianist, is starting over. Her neighbor, David, is an inventor who hates noise. And a paper-thin wall is about to become their matchmaker.

If you want a good laugh, catch Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer. With Jimmy Carr, the idea that you can’t joke about anything these days holds no water. Don’t miss his edgy takes on gun control, religion, cancel culture, and consent on the 16th.

On the 17th, watch The Grimm Variations. Inspired by the classic Brothers Grimm stories, this anthology features six fairy tales with a dark twist, exposing the shadowy side of human desire.

Rebel Moon returns with Part Two: The Caregiver, debuting on Netflix on the 19th. In this part, the rebel warriors gear up for battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld as unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge — and legends are made.

Kids are also in on the fun as CoComelon Lane: Season 2 premieres on the 22nd.

On the 27th, watch Strained. Here, when Ebere’s estranged mother comes to help out with her infant son, their strained relationship has an unexpected chance at rebirth.

Don’t forget to also catch up on tons of other local titles available on Netflix currently, including Adire, Merry Men 3: Nemesis, Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre, A Taste of Sin and Dinner and coming later in March is Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story.

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre tells the story of traveler Saro, who returns to the Oyo Kingdom with orders to complete a nearly impossible task in a race against time to avoid a dismal fate.

A Taste of Sin sees Two pastors, poles apart, navigate their temptations — one tempted by money, and the other by desire.

Also coming late in March is Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story, where, a prominent man is questioned by the police after his friend is found dead about their complex history together in the igbo apprenticeship system.

In Merry Men 3: Nemesis, a group of affluent men seek vengeance against the ones they believe are responsible, following a tragic death.

Adire sees a sex worker-turned-entrepreneur move to a small town and launch her own lingerie business, only to draw the ire of a preacher’s wife.

In Dinner, two old friends and their partners gather for a celebratory meal, where a fifth guest stirs up secrets that threaten to bring down both relationships.