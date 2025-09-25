Afam 2 Power Plant Contributes 160MW To Nigeria’s National Grid

The Sahara Group has announced that its Afam 2 Power Plant in Rivers State has successfully ramped up electricity generation to 160 megawatts (MW), boosting supply to Nigeria’s national grid and strengthening the country’s energy reliability drive.

The development was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by the Head of Corporate Communication, Sahara Group, Bethel Obioma.

Commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on June 5, 2025, the 180MW Afam 2 plant has become a critical contributor to Nigeria’s energy sector. Sahara Group said the plant’s improved performance reflects its commitment to delivering reliable power to homes, communities, and businesses nationwide.

Group Managing Director, Sahara Power Group, Dr. Kola Adesina, described the milestone as proof of the company’s technical expertise and vision of lighting up Africa.

“It is noteworthy that this achievement was recorded with zero downtime incidents, reflecting the expertise and technical excellence of the team on ground. We are proud of the team and our collective achievement,” he said.

Adesina explained that the ramp-up was driven by improved gas supply and ongoing infrastructure upgrades, which enabled the plant to optimize output in line with national demand.

He added that Afam 2 plays a pivotal role in Sahara Group’s broader strategy of delivering cleaner, more reliable energy solutions to support socio-economic growth.

He also stressed that the feat aligns with the Federal Government’s energy transition and infrastructure development goals.

“Sahara Group is grateful for the collaboration and support from regulators, stakeholders, and host communities in our bid to drive inclusive energy access across Nigeria,” Adesina stated.