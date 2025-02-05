Afakwu: Delta First Lady Providing Humanitarian Support For Vulnerable Persons

Share

…Eulogizes First Lady @55

As the Delta State First Lady, Mrs Tobore Oborevwori marks her 55 birthday, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of 649 Suits, Asaba, Delta State, Mr Afakwu Ikechukwu, has commended her for providing support for vulnerable people in society through her foundation.

Afakwu who stated this in his birthday goodwill message to the First Lady said behind every successful man there is a great woman.

The First Lady has provided the needed support Governor Sheriff Oborevwori needs to succeed.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the popular 649 Suits Asaba also described the First Lady as a role model, who has been a source of inspiration to many across the state.

According to him, there is a huge transformation across the state owing to Governor Oborevwori’s MORE AGENDA, which hailed the First Lady on her birthday.

He further described her as a woman of great ethics and morality. “Your passion for humanity led to the embellishment of You Matter Charity Foundation, a non-profit organization, addressing the needs of individuals with autism and other vulnerable members of the community.

“By providing vital support and raising awareness. the foundation aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who often face unique challenges.

“Happy birthday to our quintessential First Lady and mother of our dear state, Her Excellency Mrs Tobore Oborevwori on this special day, we would like to appreciate you for being a role model and great example to all of us who seek to make an impact wherever we are.

“You are an inspiration to us and have shown yourself to be a woman of great ethics and morality.

“Thank you for your kindness and leadership, for being a great pillar of support to our dear Governor and our state and for the positive impact you continue to make on all of us. We wish you a happy birthday and thank you for your service to humanity.”

