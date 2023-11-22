AFA Sports Signs Apparel Deal With Cameroon Basketball Federation

AFA Sports has made another huge mark with the signing of a partnership deal with the Cameroon Basketball Federation.

A press statement made available to the international media on Tuesday confirmed the partnership. The Cameroon Basketball Federation which made the release expressed delight with the 3-year apparel deal with AFA Sports.

The statement reads, “We are happy to announce the partnership between the Cameroun Basketball Federation and AFA Sports for the next 3 years. This would go a long way to better the image of our national teams in all categories, both male and female.

“We hereby thank the management of AFA Sports for this mark of confidence as proof of South-South cooperation. This agreement will also enable basketball lovers to henceforth procure our national teams’ apparel.”

The Lagos-based AFA Sports first hit the international mark in 2017 less than one year of its existence when it was signed on to kit Africa’s number one women’s basketball team, D’Tigress. Since that landmark achievement, it has gone on to kit many other teams in and outside of Nigeria.

AFA Sports, a wholly Nigerian sportswear company, made the biggest impact when it became the first wholly African company to kit a country to the Olympics as it was signed on by the Federal Government of Nigeria as the country’s official kit maker to the last Tokyo Games.