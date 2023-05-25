AF-CIX Partners DE-CIX To Improve Internet Performance For Businesses

AF-CIX, the new interconnection platform recently launched in Nigeria to boost Internet speed and improve network performance for Internet Service Providers, Content Delivery Networks, Cloud Providers, and Enterprises, has entered into a strategic partnership with DE-CIX, a leading operator of Internet Exchanges, to improve internet performance for businesses in Nigeria. The platform, hosted at Rack Centre as part of innovations to support the growth of the Internet in Africa through effective and functional traffic localisation, enterprise digitisation acceleration, and community support, among other reasons, is designed to complement the existing network infrastructure providers by providing a redundant path for local traffic exchange and a robust Interconnect Exchange through its partnership with DE-CIX.

According to the Head of Peering and Exchange Platforms for AF-CIX, Obinna Ad- umike, creating the platform became necessary to improve network performance by keeping traffic local, thereby reducing the number of networks hops that Internet traffic needs to take. He explained that AF-CIX connects networks by eliminating the need to route traffic through international circuits, thereby making the Internet faster and more responsive for users and resulting in lower latency and higher performance.

“The millions of users in Nigeria deserve digital services of state-of-the-art quality. This requires the best local infrastructure possible. With the platform, participants or businesses would enjoy access to the largest aggregation of Cloud, content, and CDN providers worldwide with direct integration to close to 20 Inter- connection platforms across the globe,” he said.