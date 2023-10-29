Aerovessel School Of Aviation & Tourism Management Holds 6th Convocation

…Set To Graduate Over 250 Students

Aerovessel Schools is gearing up for its 6th Convocation and Awards Ceremony, highlighting its prominence as a leading aviation training institution in Nigeria.

The event, themed “Tourism and Green Investment; Gateway to Economic Prosperity,” will take place at East Gate Hotel, 4 Dreamworld Africana Way, Off Orchid Hotel, Chevron round-about, Second Lekki Toll-Gate, Lekki, Lagos State, commencing at 11:00 a.m on the 25th of November 2023.

During this occasion, Aerovessel Schools will proudly recognize the achievements of its graduates and their commitment to academic excellence.

The school’s Proprietor, Hon Abolaji Kelani said, “Our Annual Convocation and Awards Ceremony is a prestigious event, and this year’s edition promises a rich array of activities as we celebrate our graduates and other distinguished individuals.”

He emphasised the importance of this year’s theme, “Tourism and Green Investment; a Gateway to Economic Prosperity,” which he said underscores the pivotal role sustainable tourism and eco-friendly investments play in driving economic growth.

The Proprietor invited stakeholders to partake in this memorable event, emphasising the institution’s continued dedication to providing well-trained personnel for the aviation sector.

He said, “Our organisation remains steadfast in its pursuit of leveraging the opportunities to contribute to our nation’s development.

“In these challenging times for our nation, we believe that only the best is adequate, and we will persist in our commitment to excellence as a training institution,” he concluded.