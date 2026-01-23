Aerovessel Group of Schools has scheduled its annual Convocation and Awards Ceremony, for the 2026 edition, which will feature the graduation of students that have been properly trained and prepared for the aviation and tourism industries in the country.

According to the Chief Host of the event and the Director of Studies, Abolaji Kelani, the institution, which has become notable for churning out graduates that fit into the aviation and tourism industries, will hold the event on Wednesday, at Novatel Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

Dr Kelani said further that Aerovessel Group of Schools is renowned for its high standards and remains committed to producing graduates who will add value to the aviation and tourism industries.

He added in a statement yesterday that his aim is to reduce unemployment in the nation by providing trainings for interested persons in different skills in the aviation and tourism industries, saying that the watchwords of the institution are standard and excellence.

“Over the years, we have produced graduates who are working assiduously for the growth and promotion of the aviation and tourism industries. Our products are our testimonies.