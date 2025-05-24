Aeroport Group To Host Nigeria’s First Travelpreneur Conference And Expo September 19

Share

The Nigerian travel industry is headed for a major transformation with the launch of the ever first Travelpreneur Conference and Expo (TRAVCONEXPO), a premier MICE event that promises to bring together industry stakeholders, entrepreneurs, and experts to shape the future of travel in Nigeria and beyond.

TRAVCONEXPO is scheduled to take place between September 19 and 20, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

With the theme; Innovating the Future of Travel: Empowering Entrepreneurs in a New Era, TRAVCONEXPO aims to highlight the transformative power of innovation in the travel industry.

Speaking on the conference, Dr Oludayo Taiwo Gideon, Group Chief Executive Officer, Aeroport Group and Convener, Travelpreneur Conference and Expo, said, “The Expo is designed to bring together travel enthusiasts, industry professionals, and stakeholders to explore new opportunities, share knowledge, and network.

“The two-day event promises to be an exciting and informative experience, featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and exhibitions.”

Gideon added that the conference will focus on the latest trends and innovations in the travel industry, including sustainable tourism, digital marketing, and entrepreneurship. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts, share their own experiences, and connect with like-minded individuals.”

He further explained that the Expo will showcase a wide range of travel-related products and services, including destinations, tour operators, travel agencies, and hospitality providers. Exhibitors will have the chance to showcase their offerings, connect with potential customers, and network with industry peers.

It will also feature a range of exciting activities, including conference sessions, keynote speeches, training sessions, panel discussions, and workshops.

According to Gideon, ‘‘The event will also include an expo showcasing travel-related services and products, as well as the prestigious Travelpreneur Awards, which recognise outstanding contributions in the travel and tourism sector.

“The event will focus on creativity, adaptability, and sustainable practices, with the goal of integrating professional development with public engagement and fostering innovation and growth in the industry.

‘‘The event provides a platform for networking, learning, and exploring travel-related products and services. “TRAVCONEXPO is an unmissable opportunity for anyone looking to shape the future of travel in Nigeria and beyond.

“With its comprehensive program and esteemed speakers, TRAVCONEXPO is set to be a game-changer for the travel industry in Nigeria.

“Our goal is to create a platform that brings together travel enthusiasts, industry professionals, and stakeholders to explore new opportunities, share knowledge, and network.”

