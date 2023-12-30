Aeroport College of Aviation Graduates 295 Trainees, Honours Olumoko, Adeola, Others

It was a celebration of the fulfillment of dreams and aspirations as Aeroport College of Aviation, one of the nation’s leading privately owned aviation training colleges, based in Lagos, held its seventh annual convocation ceremony. The event saw 295 graduates of the college presented with their certificates while some noted operators in the tourism industry across the country were also honoured by the college management for their various contributions to the development of the travel sector.

http://9jareporters.com/wp-content/ uploads/2023/12/IMG_6939.jpeg Speaking at the event, the Director of the college, Dr. Oludayo Taiwo Gideon, highlighted the growth, achievement and commitment of the institution to deliver top-tier aviation workforce, noting, “As the Director of Studies, I have had the privilege of witnessing the growth, development, and transformation of each and every one of our graduates. I have seen firsthand the dedication, hard work, and passion that has propelled them to this momentous occasion.

‘‘Today, we gather not only to honour their achievements, but also to recognise the countless hours of study, the sacrifices made, and the unwavering determination that have brought them to this pivotal juncture in their lives.” Of the 295 graduates, 143 had their certificate in Air Ticketing and Reservation, 66 in Travel Agency Management, nine in Tourism Management, 29 in Cargo Baggage Handling, 36 in Cabin Crew and 12 in Hospitality Management.

Some of the operators honoured at the event include http://9jareporters.com/wp-content/ uploads/2023/12/IMG_6939.jpeghttp:// 9jareporters.com/wp-content/up- loads/2023/12/IMG_6939.jpegOtunba Ayo Olumoko, CEO/MD of Infogem Nigeria Limited and also the Vice President, South, Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), who was bestowed with Distinguished Leadership Award; Adeola Adedayo, Chairman, Board of Trustees, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA);

Prof. Wasiu Babalola, Associate Director, Galileo; Dr. Gabriel Olowo, President/ CEO, Sabre West Africa; Mrs Bimbo Durosimi-Etti, Member, NANTA and Ambassador (Dr.) Kazeem Akande, Formation University , Benin Republic. http://9jareporters.com/wp-con- tent/uploads/2023/12/IMG_7026.jpeg Others are; Mrs Justina Ovat, President, Women in Hospitality, Nigeria, Mrs Susan Akporaiye, National President , NANTA, Mr. Samuel Akinola, Director, Galileo Travelport, and Mr Ige Edward, Chief Cabin Crew, Value Jet Airline.

While Gbugbemi Vera, General Manager, Bi-Courtney/MM2; Mrs Franca Akpasubi of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA); Mrs. Chineyere Uche-Ibeabuchi, South West Coordinator, National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR); and Twins Tourism-Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye, were all bestowed with Excellent Service Awards. Another highlight of the convocation ceremony was the induction of the graduated students into Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) as Stu- dents Members, Members and Associate Members.