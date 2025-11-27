Aeropolitics: Nigeria Won’t Be Caught Off Guard –Minister

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said Nigeria would not be caught off guard by other nations using politics to prevent the country’s airlines from reciprocating the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) it has with them.

Consequently, the government, he said, has resolved to continue playing international aviation politics, otherwise known as “Aeropolitics,” to ensure that indigenous airlines sustain the gains already made, even as they continue to expand their routes while delivering excellent services. Aeropolitics is a part of politics that deals with aviation, including international borders, air superiority, and related issues.

Many Nigerian carriers have continued to complain that some of the reasons they cannot compete with foreign airlines have to do with the blocking of route access, with plans to kill competition.

The minister, who was represented by Director, Special Duties of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Obiageli Orah at the inaugural lecture organised by a former General Manager, Public Affairs of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Sam Adurogboye, with theme: ‘International Aeropolitics and Survival of Nigerian Carriers’ on London Route’, highlighted the tremendous support of the government for the carriers particularly how it supported Air Peace to burst unto the lucrative London route and support for other Nigerian airlines.

A former Director-General of NCAA, Dr Harold Demuren, who was the guest speaker at the event lamented that the irony bedevilling the country’s airlines is the fact that they have the market because of a very mobile population of over 200 million people but lack the operators to compete with their foreign counterparts, describing the LagosLondon route as the seventh highest yielding route in the world.