Aerodrome Certification To Boost Investors Confidence At PH Int’l Airport

Mrs Lynda Ezike, South -South Regional Manager, Federal Airport Authority (FAAN), said Aerodrome Certification by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will enhance investors’ confidence in the aviation industry.

Ezike reiterated this yesterday in Port Harcourt while reacting to the recent certification of Port Harcourt Int’l Airport by the NCAA. She noted that the certification had also strategically positioned the facility for global recognition, thereby, promoting the ease of doing business.

Ezike, who is also Manager of the airport, reaffirmed determination to leverage the certification awarded the airport to promote better services. “We will continue to uphold all operational policies in the aviation sector,” she said.

The Port Harcourt Airport’s boss explained that the certification was a confirmation that the facility fully met all global benchmarks.

According to her, the airport came tops in infrastructure, operational procedures and safety management. She revealed that the NCAA, as part of its drive to institutionalise global standards across Nigeria’s airport networks, recently issued Aerodrome Certificates to Kanu and Port Harcourt Int’l Airports.

She commended the exercise emphasising its importance to boosting investors confidence for airline operators, passengers and airport users.

“The certification, officially presented on Dec. 19, 2025, followed strict and rigorously structured regulatory processes jointly carried out by the NCAA and FAAN. “This collaborative scrutiny underscores the importance of interagency collaboration towards safety and operational excellence across Nigeria’s sectors,” she said.