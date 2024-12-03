Aero Contractors Reduces Domestic Flight Fares To ₦80,000

Share

Aero Contractors, Nigeria’s oldest airline, has unveiled a special holiday season fare reduction, offering tickets as low as ₦80,000 for all domestic routes.

The airline made this announcement on Tuesday, December 3 during a press briefing held by its Managing Director, Ado Sanusi.

According to him, the initiative is a way to provide more affordable travel options during the festive period.

The discounted fares, available until January 2024, aim to ease travel costs for Nigerians during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Sanusi emphasized that the offer aligns with the airline’s commitment to enhancing customer experience and accessibility.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a Lagos-to-Abuja economy class ticket was priced at ₦99,643, while business class tickets cost ₦189,167.

The announcement has been well-received by travellers who view it as a relief amid rising travel expenses.

