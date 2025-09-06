AERMP Holds Mid-year Conference, Induction Ceremony

The Association of Enterprise Risk Management Professionals (AERMP) recently hosted its 2025 Mid-Year Conference and Induction Ceremony at James Hope University, Lekki, Lagos.

This mid-year’s event focused on the theme: “The Investment and Securities Act 2025: Implications for Enterprise Risk Management and Compliance in the Financial Markets”.

The timely theme provided a platform for regulators, compliance officers, industry leaders, and scholars to analyse the new Act and its far-reaching impact on governance, risk management, and compliance across Nigeria’s financial markets.

This year’s conference reaffirmed AERMP’s role as a leading platform for thought leadership, regulatory engagement, and professional development in enterprise risk management.

By engaging top regulators, industry leaders, and academia, the association continues to equip professionals with the knowledge, skills, and networks required to mitigate risks and promote compliance culture across organisations.

The hybrid event was attended by dignitaries from leading institutions in Nigeria’s financial and regulatory ecosystem as well as academia.

Dr Emomotimi Agama, Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), represented by Uroro Obaji, delivered a keynote on the theme.

Agama explained the concept of the new Act, key regulatory shifts affecting financial markets, implications for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), compliance expectations for market operators, challenges and opportunities.

He said the ISA 2025 is a Game-Changer that redefines Nigeria’s capital market framework, expands regulatory oversight, and embeds fintech into the formal economy.

The SEC boss said risk and compliance are now strategic functions, adding that they are no longer back-office tasks but core enablers of market trust, innovation, and investor confidence.

“Collaboration will shape the future; success will require partnership between regulators, market operators, and risk professionals to maintain stability while encouraging innovation.

“The road ahead with clear rules, strong governance, and proactive risk management, Nigeria can emerge as Africa’s leader in regulated fintech and digital finance.

“The future of our capital market will be built by those who see regulation not as a burden, but as the foundation for trust, innovation, and long-term prosperity,” he said.

NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen Buba Marwa, said that “Under the 2025 Act, risk management is no longer a support function; it is a strategic imperative.”

Marwa warned that boards and compliance officers must embed resilience and proactive governance in their institutions.

EFCC Chairman, Mr Ola Olukoyede, described the Act as “a bold calibration of the rules that govern our financial system,” urging operators to institutionalise compliance as a culture, not a checklist.

AERMP President, Mrs Taiwo Ige FCIB, FERP, said the theme: “The Investment and Securities Act 2025: Implications for Enterprise Risk Management and Compliance in the Financial Markets” was apt and strategic, pinpointing the place of risk managers and compliance officers in the effective implementation of ISA 2025.

The DG/CEO, Dr Olayinka Odutola FCIB, FERP, also welcomed the participants and used the opportunity to appreciate the sponsors and most especially the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) for always supporting the programmes of the association.

New professionals were inducted into the association, affirming their commitment to the highest standards of enterprise risk management and compliance.

PDP added that the judgement also underlines the clamour and demand for a comprehensive review of the electoral law particularly with respect to the declaration of results of election without due regard to issues and complaints arising from obvious violation of the provisions of the law and electoral processes.

“This again highlights the need to strengthen the electoral law and processes to ensure that elections are determined by votes cast and not by violence and manipulations as were prevalent in the Imo and Kogi State governorship elections.

“Such situation places a lot of pressure on the judiciary which would have been avoided if the electoral commission ensured strict adherence to the Electoral Act and Guidelines in the conduct of elections in our country.

“Our party restates its position that no candidate should be declared a winner of any election until all legal processes are concluded.

“This is to prevent the inclination to resort to self-help through the use of violence and manipulation to secure unearned victory as witnessed in the Imo and Kogi States governorship elections,” PDP stated.

It however called for the respect of the decision of the Supreme Court despite the party’s deep reservations.