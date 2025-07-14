AEE Basketball Camp: Over 50 Players Battle For 10 Scholarship Slots

Over 50 players yesterday began the battle for the 10 scholarship slots at stake at the fourth Ajayi Elebire Elites Basketball camp at the Ekiti State Pavilion, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The players and officials all arrived at the ancient city yesterday afternoon and went into business with some top coaches from both Nigeria and the United States of America taking them through their drills.

Speaking during a press conference to herald the camp, the founder of the Foundation, Lekan Ajayi, said it was an honour for him to finally bring the camp to Ekiti State where his parents came from.

“I have been wanting to do this here in Ekiti state, and now happy to have achieved my goal,” he said. “We have a lot of success stories from the past editions and will be looking forward to adding more success stories to what we have done in the past.

“We are making it bigger this year by offering 10 players a scholarship, making it 100 percent from what we did in the last two years.

“I have been doing this alone by myself with help from some individuals like the coaches and I am not shying away from sponsors; however, I want people who are going to be committed to the project to come on board, and we will work things out together.”