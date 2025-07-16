AEE Basketball Camp: Anxiety As Coaches Set To Name 10 Scholarship Winners

With the fourth Ajayi Elebire Elites Basketball camp at the Ekiti State Pavilion, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State hitting Day 4 on Wednesday, July 16, there is already anxiety in the camp with some of the players hoping to make the slot for the final 10 scholarship slots promised by the organisers for the over 50 players in the camp.

Olalekan Ajayi, the founder of the Foundation, said they have been able to notice some players and about six of them have been identified.

“Basketball is not like football, we have noticed some of the players since Day 1 of the camping exercise,” he said.

“Yes, we might see some turning up on the final day, but at least the coaches already have an idea of some of the top talents here and I am happy with what we have been able to do.

“Apart from those that will make the final cut, I am sure the others are going to be happy with what they have learnt here at the camp.”

“Apart from bringing top coaches for the camp, we were able to feed them three times daily while also kitting them with most of them going home with new shoes, so I am happy with what I am doing with the AEE Basketball Camp.”