AEDC Transits To Holding Company, Announces Strategic Appointment

Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) has announced its transition into a Holding Company (HOLDCO) structure, a strategic move designed to strengthen the company’s ability to operate effectively within Nigeria’s evolving electricity market and newly decentralized regulatory environment.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the move follows the enactment of the Electricity Act of 2023, empowering State Governments to establish independent electricity markets and regulatory commissions.

In response to this regulatory shift, AEDC has realigned its corporate structure to enhance operational agility, improve governance, and support efficient service delivery across its franchise areas.

As part of this transformation, AEDC has incorporated two new subsidiary companies; the Niger Electricity Distribution Company and the Kogi Electricity Distribution Company.

These entities will operate under the Niger State Electricity Regulatory Commission (NSERC) and the Kogi State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC), respectively, while remaining integral members of the AEDC Group.

Key executive appointments have been made, including Engr. Sam Odekina as Chief Business Officer and Acting Managing Director of Niger Electricity Distribution Company, and Mr Desmond Eboh as Chief Business Officer and Acting Managing Director of Kogi Electricity Distribution Company.

“Plans are underway to commence operations in Nasarawa State, with the transition process expected to begin soon.

AEDC’s Managing Director/CEO, Engr. Chijioke Okwuokenye stated that the HOLDCO structure positions the company to respond to state-specific regulatory requirements while preserving the Group’s unified identity, shared values, and commitment to operational excellence and customer service.

According to him, All subsidiaries will operate as one integrated AEDC family, with uniform Conditions of Service for employees, ensuring workforce stability and fairness.

“The Holdco structure aligns perfectly with our goal to enhance operational efficiency and adapt to Nigeria’s evolving energy landscape while exploring new opportunities , drive growth and contribute to Nigeria’s energy sector development,” Chijioke said.

He added that, We are committed to maintaining our high standards of service, innovation and customer focus, even as we evolve into a new structure,” he further said.

AEDC reaffirms its commitment to supporting sustainable, state-regulated electricity markets and setting benchmarks for efficiency, reliability, and customer experience.

“The company serves the Federal Capital Territory and parts of Niger, Kogi, and Nasarawa States, and remains dedicated to powering economic growth and improving quality of life.

AEDC further noted that the recently executed Conditions of Service apply uniformly to all employees across the parent company and its subsidiaries, underscoring the Group’s commitment to workforce stability, fairness, and alignment during the transition.

