AEDC Reconnects FCT Water Board, Restoring Water Supply

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc. (AEDC) acknowledges the concerns and spirited appeals from residents of the Federal Capital Territory following the disruption to the water supply arising from the recent disconnection of electricity to the FCT Water Board over an unpaid electricity bill.

AEDC wishes to clarify that the disconnection followed the accumulation of over one year of outstanding electricity debt by the FCT Water Board, despite several notices, engagements and opportunities provided to regularise the account, in line with applicable regulatory provisions.

However, in recognition of the critical importance of water supply to public health and community wellbeing, and following widespread concerns expressed by residents, the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of AEDC, Engr. Chijioke Okwuokenye has directed the immediate reconnection of electricity supply to the FCT Water Board, in order to enable the prompt restoration of water services across affected areas of the FCT.

This decision underscores AEDC’s commitment to the welfare of the communities it serves and reflects the company’s belief that access to essential services must be safeguarded, particularly where public health and safety are concerned.

The reconnection is, however, granted on a conditional basis. AEDC has formally issued the FCT Water Board a two-week timeline within which to present and begin implementing a credible payment plan towards the settlement of its outstanding electricity obligations.