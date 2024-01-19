AEDC, Others Partner to Deliver Uninterrupted Power Solution in Abuja

Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC), yesterday, consolidated its lead in the provision of integrated power solutions with the signing of a tripartite agreement with Daybreak Power Solutions Limited (Daybreak Power) and The Wood Factory Limited (Wood Factory). The deal is aimed at pioneering the delivery of its first grid-connected and solar hybrid power solution for commercial and industrial customers in Nigeria. This comes on the heels of the first interconnected mini-grid power solution for communities in Nigeria launched by AEDC and its strategic partners in Toto, Nasarawa State, in November 2023.

Under this historic agreement, AEDC will provide 18 hours of reliable electricity supply to Wood Factory (a top furniture manufacturer) while Daybreak Power will provide six hours of solar powered electricity to Wood Factory, both leveraging interconnected power facilities to deliver seamless electricity supply and great value to the customer. The integrated power solution is expected to yield an estimated 44 per cent reduction in energy costs and an impressive 76 per cent annual decrease in carbon emissions for Wood Factory.

The unique value offering is in furtherance of AEDC’s transformational strategic objective of redefining customers’ experience by providing reliable electricity supply to both existing and new customers, including the unserved and underserved customers. Under the ongoing transformation of AEDC, the management of the company is driving its repositioning as a clear leader amongst the power distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria. Speaking on the partnership, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AEDC, Christopher Ezeafulukwe, said: “We are excited about the great opportunities that the transformation and turnaround of AEDC is giving us to serve our customers, both new and existing, in more delightful ways.

“This project is a product of our consistent questioning of the status quo in the resilient push of our conviction and belief in using diversified energy sources to serve our customers better, while closing the supply gap in our market.” He further stated that having previously commissioned an integrated power solution to serve some unserved communities in “our network, the current solution for which we signed the agreement today, is focused on serving industrials and commercials, thus repositioning AEDC to serve all bands of customers within its network better.

“The two projects also confirm to the world, the readiness of AEDC to enter into complementary partnerships that will add great value to the Nigerian electricity market.” AEDC has been in partnership with the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) through which the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) provides funding for feasibility study grant and facilitating the optimisation of energy supply through distributed solar energy and grid power.