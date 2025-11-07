AEDC Justifies Sacking Of 800 Staff

The management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has justified the stacking of 800 staff, saying the exercise was aimed at delivering improved services to customers.

The AEDC, in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, explained that “In line with our corporate transformation strategy, the Management of Abuja

Electricity Distribution Plc. (AEDC) Hereby announces a restructuring exercise aimed at delivering improved services to our customers as well as enhanced operational efficiency and excellence.

“The restructuring is in line with our strategic direction to become more agile, innovative, and customer-centric.

“As part of the transformation, we have promoted high-performing staff, released retiring employees and those performing below par, and have put in motion the implementation of a robust employee development and customer management plan aimed at driving our customer-centric focus.

“AEDC is committed to providing reliable, safe, and sustainable electricity to its customers across its touchpoints, supporting the growth and development of Nigeria’s energy sector.”