AEDC, EKEDC Bosses Advise On Tech Utilisation

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC), Mr Chijioke Okwuokenye, and the Chief Executive Officer, Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Mrs Rekhiat Momoh, have advised on the utilisation of cutting-edge technologies to improve power services in the country.

They noted that modern technologies had brought a lot of improvement in revenue collection and meter monitoring by distribution companies. They spoke at the recent Nigeria Energy Summit in Lagos organized by Informa Markets.

Okwuokenye said: “A lot is happening but it is being disjointed. So, there is the need to bring all the stakeholders on one table including the meter manufacturers to have a digital transformation plan for the country and power sector. “There is a transformation plan but not at DisCo level.

We need to do it on a wider scale: Disco, generation companies, manufacturers so that we know here we are and work towards it as a country.” Momoh said EKEDC was the only and the first disco to have a SCADA. She stated the utilization of SCADA was in line with the DisCos mission, which is to use cutting edge technology to achieve all its results.

She stated that the device had done a lot to help them as it gives them visibility to all their operations. The SCADA system controls and monitors smarter meters installed at homes. Momoh said: “For instance, we have about 54 injection substations in Eko Distribution, out of which 15 of them are already integrated with SCADA.

So it helps us to see every operation. It helps us to see our footprint of all our operations, within Eko and within our network. “Electric’s network is wide.

We’ve covered up to Agbara. We’ve covered up to Ibeju lekki. And to have the people in those areas, we must use technology. And one of the technologies I will present to you is the skater and the AMI. We also have advanced metering infrastructure applications in our network.”