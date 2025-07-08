AEDC Announces Blackout In Parts Of FCT

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Tuesday announced a blackout in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja as a result of a “technical fault”.

According to a statement issued by the Disco on its official X handle, areas affected by the outage are the Independent National Electoral Commission Quarters, Adamu Alero, Babagana Kinigbe, Nasi, and environs, and Asokoro.

“Dear valued customers in INEC Quarters, Adamu Alero, Babagana Kinigbe, Nasir El-Rufai and environs, Asokoro. We regret to inform you that the ongoing power outage affecting your area is due to a technical fault.

“Our technical team is working tirelessly to restore power supply as quickly as possible,” AEDC stated.

This comes as the Disco earlier announced the extension of the outage in parts of Abuja from June 30th to July 31st, between 10:00 am and 4:00 am daily.

The company said this was due to ongoing construction of the dedicated 33-kilovolt feeder to the Africa Medical Centre of Excellence by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN.

This time, areas affected are Apo Mechanics, Waru, Apo Primary, Lokogoma, Kabusa, Galadimawa, Trademore Estate, CBN Quarters, El-Rufai Estate, Metro City, Brains & Hammers (behind Shoprite), Sunny Vale Estate, Pleasant Estate, NMA Estate, Yayale Estate, Super Cell Estate, Gudu, and Abuja Investment Estate.