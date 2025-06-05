AEC: Stifling Capital Pushes Africans Lacking Electricity To 600m

Share

With report revealing about 600 million Africans are currently lacking electricity and another 900 million without clean cooking fuel, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) has reaffirmed that Africa’s energy future must be defined by pragmatism, partnership and progress, including concurrent investment.

Indeed, the development imperative is clear: without investment there can be no progress.

The reason for the stifling capital may not be unconnected with rising global interest rates, tightening lending conditions and restrictive green finance taxonomies, which are making it harder for African governments and companies to access affordable capital.

So, finance remains the sector’s greatest bottleneck. Following the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris last month, the Forum highlighted bold investments underway across the continent — from ExxonMobil’s $10 billion plans in Nigeria, to TotalEnergies’ multibillion-dollar ventures in Mozambique and Namibia, and Eni’s gas monetization projects in Libya and the Republic of Congo.

These initiatives reflect growing confidence in Africa’s energy potential. But to replicate and scale these endeavors, barriers to investment must be addressed head-on.

The African Energy Chamber explained that many energy projects remain stranded due to delayed approvals, opaque regulatory processes and high above-ground risk.

Yet several countries are making strides: Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act has improved clarity for investors; Angola’s new local content regulations strike a better balance between incentives and domestic value creation; and Ghana’s tax amendments are making upstream projects more attractive.

According to the AEC, the Declaration calls for a rethinking of what qualifies as sustainable investment — one that includes natural gas as a viable transition fuel and recognizes the social dividends of energy access.

“Mobilizing finance will require a coordinated effort. African governments must lead by improving credit profiles, ensuring policy consistency and creating bankable project environments.

Private-sector-led energy systems — driven by independent producers and not solely dependent on sovereign guarantees — offer a more resilient path to investment.

“Innovative financial instruments and local capital markets must also play a greater role. ely, energy is not a privilege. It is a foundation for health, education, economic participation and human dignity.

“As the global energy conversation continues, Africa’s development cannot be dictated by external climate agendas. “The AEC’s Declaration makes clear: Africa must lead its own energy transition, and that transition must be financed on its own terms,” the report said.

At the closing ceremony of the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris, France last month, global energy leaders in Europe laid out a bold vision to committed and invested over $3 billion in Africa just as it did in the Mediterranean, when they urged African governments to accelerate decision-making and prioritized the development of untapped gas resources.

The European energy firms said they were to replicate their Mediterranean’s investments success as they are now looking to deploy the same integrated development approach across Africa, according to Energean Chuef Executive Officer (CEO) Mathios Rigas, in his remarks during the high-profile panel, “The Future of Global Energy Partnerships: Seizing Africa’s Untapped Market Opportunities” –sponsored by Energean – which brought together global energy leaders to underscore Africa’s central role in shaping the future of secure, inclusive and sustainable energy systems.

“We want to bring the same model that worked in the Mediterranean to Africa. We don’t have the luxury of time. This is not exclusive to renewables or natural gas.

To solve energy poverty, affordability and accessibility for the whole continent – we need everything,” Rigas said. Energean, which has invested over $3 billion in the Mediterranean over the last five years, is now looking to deploy the same integrated development approach across Africa.

But Rigas warned that success depends on bold leadership from governments, saying: “If there are resources being undeveloped, push people to develop them. If they don’t want to, there’s someone else who will.”

