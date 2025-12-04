AEC: Rising Demand For Oil To Boost Africa’s GDP To $7.8trn By 2050

The Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), NJ Ayuk, has disclosed that Africa’s oil demand will continue growing to 2050 and beyond, fueled by population growth, industrialisation, and urbanisation, as demand is showing no sign of waning anytime soon.

With this, Ayuk projects that Africa’s 2050 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to nearly triple from what it is now to around $7.8 trillion after growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8-3.9 per cent in the coming decades.

Ayuk explained that AEC’s 2026 Outlook Report shows that Africa stands at a crossroads in the flow of global energy dynamics — a pivotal moment where the continent can leverage its abundant fossil fuel resources for equitable development.

According to him, to ensure this outcome, stakeholders must concentrate investment on key areas like refining capacity, trading networks, and adoption of cleaner fuels if Africa is to be prepared for the 2050 projections covered in the African Energy Chamber’s (AEC)’s 2026 Outlook Report, “The State of African Energy.”

He said: “Africa’s need for refined products is set to surge, driven by demographic and economic forces. According to our report, Africa’s refined product demand is projected to climb from approximately four million barrels per day (bbl/d) in 2024 to over six million bbl/d by 2050.

“While many advanced economies are moving to reduce their dependence on oil and gas, Africa is next in line to benefit from its own — and has every right to do so, just as the developed nations of the world already have.

“This situation highlights both the opportunities for energy security and the challenges that lie ahead regarding infrastructure development.”

While speaking on the unique trajectory for the African continent, the AEC executive chairman pointed out that “while many other regions around the world are expected to follow the same path toward green alternatives as Europe and North America in the coming years, Africa’s oil demand shows no sign of waning anytime soon.

However, Africa’s trajectory is markedly different: Per capita consumption remains the lowest globally, particularly in sub-Saharan African nations, leaving substantial room for expansion as populations and GDPs rise.

Forecasts suggest that the continent’s population could swell by more than 930 million people, reaching nearly 2.4 billion by 2050. This would account for 25 per cent of the world’s population and 63 per cent of global population growth between now and then.

Ayuk continued: “Economic projections are equally substantial, with Africa’s 2050 GDP expected to nearly triple from what it is now to around $7.8 trillion after growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8-3.9 per cent in the coming decades. Smaller, less developed markets will lead this charge, amplifying demand for energy-intensive activities.

“Currently, despite representing 18 per cent of the global population, Africa consumes less than five per cent of the world’s oil products and contributes just three per cent to global GDP.

“This disparity indicates untapped potential. As the 2026 Outlook Report emphasizes, Africa’s oil demand will continue growing to 2050 and beyond, fueled by population growth, industrialization, and urbanization.

“Furthermore, while sub-Saharan Africa’s per capita oil demand is the world’s lowest, there is a dire need for an increased supply of oil and gas products, positioning the region as an engine for long-term growth.”

Talking about gasoline consumption impacts, Ayuk stated: “Africa is poised to become the primary driver of worldwide gasoline demand growth over the long term, offsetting declines in China and member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Our report projects that Africa’s gasoline consumption will exceed 2.2 million bbl/d by 2050, with Nigeria and emerging markets at the forefront. “Nigeria already dominates continental gasoline demand, yet its per capita usage is still comparatively low.

In established markets like Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, and South Africa, demand is expected to stagnate in the early 2040s due to overall improving fuel economy, the rise of compressed natural gas (CNG)/liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vehicles in Egypt and Algeria, and electric vehicle (EV) adoption in South Africa.”

Speaking further, he added that “the spotlight on the transportation sector in our 2026 Outlook Report reveals that the continent’s overall gasoline needs will still rise over the next 25 years as the prevalence of gasoline-powered light-duty vehicle fleets is not expected to wane.

“Though alternative powertrains like EVs will penetrate the market, they’ll do so slowly due to the inadequate electricity supply and the scarcity of a charging infrastructure.

Therefore, gasoline will remain the backbone of personal and commercial mobility, especially in the less developed regions where economic activity requires road transport.”

On diesel/gasoil fueling industrial and extractive expansion, the AEC helmsman stressed that “Diesel/gasoil will see even more pronounced growth, with consumption expected to increase by about 880,000 bbl/d by 2050, nearly 50 per cent from current levels, and growing to just under 2.7 million bbl/d. This positions Africa as the top growth region for the product, surpassing Latin America.”