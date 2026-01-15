AEC: Regional Integration Key To Strengthening Africa’s Energy Security

Regional electricity integration could be a game-changer for Africa, helping countries address persistent electricity challenges and attract investment in energy infrastructure, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) has disclosed.

The Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk, stated that by developing larger, interconnected markets, nations could create alternative offtake solutions, reduce project risks and enable economies of scale.

Ayuk pointed out that five regional power pools had been established across the continent – Southern Africa, Eastern Africa, Western Africa, Central Africa and North Africa – to facilitate cross-border electricity trade, share resources and coordinate energy policies.

According to him, the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) stands out as the most advanced. “Its robust institutional framework, high degree of grid interconnection and transparent electricity market have enabled efficient trading and optimized resource use.

“SAPP serves as a model for regional integration, allowing member countries to benefit from reliable power exchanges and a diversified generation mix.

“Yet, even here, challenges remain: trading remains limited relative to total demand, liquidity is low and transmission constraints persist, highlighting the need for continued investment and market development,” Ayuk said.

He stated that the West Africa’s power integration also showed promise, adding that the outlook highlights WAPP’s progress in expanding cross-border connections and increasing electricity trade. He noted that growth had been constrained by incomplete grid links, regulatory fragmentation and financial issues such as payment arrears.

Similarly, the Eastern Africa Power Pool is advancing through large-scale interconnection projects, but its development is slowed by political and regulatory fragmentation, infrastructure gaps and occasional security tensions.

The Central African Power Pool remains the least developed, with minimal cross-border trade and limited infrastructure, according to him.

However, the AEC chairman stressed that North Africa presented a contrasting picture as the region has some of Africa’s most advanced infrastructure, yet electricity trade is limited because countries primarily pursue bilateral agreements or focus on Europe-bound exports rather than intra-African integration.

According to him, AEC findings emphasizes that across all regions, the African Union’s African Single Electricity Market aims to harmonize standards, regulatory frameworks and planning to create the world’s largest electricity market by 2040.

“Achieving this vision faces significant hurdles, including vast distances, technical incompatibilities, infrastructure needs, political fragmentation and differing national interests.

“Even within the relatively mature SAPP, the chamber’s findings identifies additional work needed to unlock market potential. Market liquidity remains a major constraint: in 2023, only 7.7 TWh was traded over the SAPP, compared with total demand of 344 TWh – roughly 2 per cent.

Around 80 per cent of this trade comes from bilateral contracts, with just 13 per cent conducted through the day-ahead market (DAM). “In contrast, mature European markets trade more than 24 per cent of physical consumption through DAMs, illustrating how limited trading scale in SAPP restricts its ability to stabilize the network,” he added.

The AEC boss explained that transmission congestion also constrained trade: although blocked trades in the DAM fell from over 40 per cent before 2018 to 1.3 per cent, saying that the findings notes this improvement reflects reduced activity rather than enhanced infrastructure.

He said: “Addressing funding gaps and improving wheeling tariffs are critical to enabling the power pool to function at full potential.” Ayuk further said that AEC also highlighted financing as a central issue across Africa, where public debt and fiscal constraints limit governments’ ability to fund large infrastructure projects.

“Innovative approaches such as public-private partnerships have emerged as vital tools for bridging these gaps. The chamber’s reports identifies four main models for private-sector participation in transmission projects: Build-OwnOperate; Build-Own-Operate-Transfer; Build-Transfer-Operate; and Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Finance.

Examples cited include the Kigali Power Transmission Project in Rwanda and the CLSG interconnector linking Ivory Coast, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, funded by multilateral institutions and regional governments.”

“By leveraging private investment alongside government support, these frameworks can mobilize capital, technology and expertise to construct and operate critical transmission infrastructure,” Ayuk said, adding that regional electricity integration offers clear potential to lower costs, improve reliability and attract investment, laying the foundation for a more secure, efficient and renewable-powered Africa.”