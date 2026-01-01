AEC: Nigeria, Others’ Data Centre Market Value To Hit $6.81bn By 2030

The Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber (AEC), NJ Ayuk, has listed Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya, as the only countries expected to push up the African data center market from $3.49 billion (2024) to reaching a projected $6.81 billion by 2030, rising at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.79 per cent.

Ayuk made this known while discussing the importance of African data center in quickly growing for more localized computing infrastructure in an interview said that development of cloud infrastructure in these key markets could serve as nuclei to accelerate growth across the continent.

According to him, “a quarter of the way into the 21st Century, digital technology has infiltrated the daily lives of billions of people to an incredible degree across the globe — but not everywhere… yet. As digital penetration rapidly nears 100 per cent in many parts of the world, the fastest-growing markets are in developing countries where even simple electricity is hardly an assured thing.

“Perhaps the greatest potential is in the African market, where penetration remains shallow and demand is skyrocketing. Simply put, there’s nowhere to go but up. Although electrification has been stubbornly slow to spread across the continent thus far, internet usage is expanding at extraordinary rates.

“The Global System Operators and Manufacturers Association’s (GSMA) Mobile Economy Report 2023 estimated that smartphone adoption in sub-Saharan Africa would rise from 51 per cent in 2022 to 87 per cent in 2030, driven by rising youth populations and more competitive mobile pricing.

The same report predicted a near-quadrupling of data usage per mobile by 2028, from 4.6 GB per user per month to 18 GB. Every one of those phones that loads a search engine, a shopping site, or a business app these days is adding to that computing load, and that’s just the mobile sector.

Advances in financial technology are creating new opportunities for African businesses to thrive, and artificial intelligence is fast invading every facet of the internet. Generative AI and machine learning applications consume up to 10 times more energy than traditional searches, making all that growth orders of magnitude more expensive.”

Ayuk continued: “So far, data centers in Europe have mostly been ble to handle Africa’s needs. As African businesses and consumers increasingly demand faster speeds and lower latency, however, the need is quickly growing for more localized computing infrastructure.

As of mid-2025, Africa has 223 data centers spread across 38 countries — less than 0.02 per cent of the world’s total of more than 11,800. South Africa has the most with 56, followed by Kenya with 19 and Nigeria with 17, meaning 41 per cent of Africa’s data center infrastructure is currently concentrated in these three countries.

“The African Energy Chamber (AEC) posits that development of cloud infrastructure in these key markets could serve as nuclei to accelerate growth across the continent. Growing concerns over data sovereignty are also spurring some nations to require that certain sensitive data stays in-country, further driving demand for local data centers.

The African data center market was valued at $3.49 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach &6.81 billion by 2030, rising at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.79 per cent.” The AEC stressed, “As a rule, data centers require a substantial and reliable supply of electricity — something Africa is not currently known for, with many countries facing frequent outages.

Nigeria is a prime example. The country’s 17 data centers — the third most in Africa — collectively require around 137 MW of power capacity in 2025. “Nigeria’s power grid is notorious for providing only around four hours of power per day, forcing data center operators to make up the difference with diesel generators that raise costs and pollution levels.

Even around the capital city of Lagos, where internet connectivity is highest and 14 of the data centers are concentrated, the grid is a constant source of uncertainty. “Overall, the AEC report states, Africa’s data center power demand capacity is forecast to achieve a CAGR of nine per cent between 2024 and 2030 and hit 2 GW by 2030.

The total data center capacity globally, by comparison, is forecast to log a CAGR of 11 per cent between 2024 and 2030, reaching 249 GW by yearend 2030.

Adding the power needed for cooling and other ancillary loads, the global total installed capacity is estimated at 374 GW by 2030.”

Ayuk added, “The relentless demand of data centers, however, functions as a great stabilizer for attracting socially responsible capital investment in the power infrastructure.”