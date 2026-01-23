AEC: Africa’s Critical Minerals Forecast To Increase Five-Fold By 2035

As the world accelerates its shift from fossil fuels to clean energy technologies, there are indications that Africa is emerging as a central player in supplying the minerals that underpin this transformation.

Indeed, a new report from the stable of African Energy Chamber (AEC) forecasts that global demand for critical minerals – including cobalt, lithium, copper and platinum group metals (PGMs) could increase up to five-fold by 2035 compared to 2023 levels.

The Executive Chairman (AEC), NJ Ayuk, explained that the energy transition was driving unprecedented demand for minerals critical to clean technologies. According to him, Solar panels, wind turbines, EV batteries and energy storage systems require significantly more cobalt, lithium and nickel than conventional energy systems.

Specifically, Ayuk explained that the continent’s abundant reserves of critical minerals – including cobalt, lithium, copper and platinum group metals (PGMs) – positioned it at the heart of global supply chains essential for renewable energy deployment and electric vehicle (EV) adoption.

Speaking on the global demand and supply dynamics, he said: “Despite surging demand, global supply faces pressure from potential deficits toward the end of the decade. Questions around sourcing, sustainability and project development are intensifying as geopolitical tensions, concentrated refining capacities and supply chain vulnerabilities highlight the need for diversified and reliable sources of critical minerals.”

He pointed out that Africa hosted some of the world’s richest deposits of critical minerals, making the continent indispensable to the energy transition. According to him, “in 2024, Africa led global production of cobalt, copper, gold and PGMs, while rapidly expanding its lithium sector.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mali, Namibia, South Africa and Morocco are at the forefront of production. “China has long been the largest foreign investor in Africa’s mining sector, leveraging government-backed initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative to secure resource access.

More recently, the U.S. and EU have increased engagement, prioritizing strategic partnerships, infrastructure investments and cooperation agreements to secure mineral supply chains and support responsible mining practices.”

On cobalt and lithium, he explained that cobalt remained a cornerstone of lithium-ion battery production. The DRC dominated global cobalt supply in 2024, with top mines including Kisanfu (51.92 kt, 19.95% of global production), Tenke Fungurume (48.08 kt), and Kamoto (27.2 kt).

Together, these operations accounted for more than 50 per cent of global cobalt output, highlighting Africa’s central position in this critical sector. The DRC is implementing strategies to capture more value domestically, developing refining capacity to convert cobalt hydroxide into higher-value cobalt metal.

Ethical production, traceability and environmental standards are emphasized to position the country as a responsible supplier. Temporary cobalt export bans in 2025 helped stabilize global prices, and the government is now considering flexible export quotas to balance market stability with producer profitability.

On Africa producing 124,230 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in 2024, primarily from hard rock spodumene deposits, Ayuk said: “Zimbabwe leads the continent’s output, with Mali, Namibia, South Africa, Ghana and the DRC ramping up production. The continent holds 26.7 million tons of identified lithium resources, representing 5 per cent of the global total.