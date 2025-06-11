AE-FUTHA Flags Off Equity Africa Research Project To Combat Respiratory Diseases

Share

The Chief Medical Director of Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital (AE-FUTHA), Abakaliki, Professor Robinson Onoh, on Wednesday flagged off the “Equity Africa Research Project” aimed at reducing the burden of respiratory diseases through community and policy engagement.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony in Abakaliki, Prof. Onoh said the research project focuses on improving the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and intervention strategies for respiratory diseases using evidence-based approaches.

“Today, history is made because we are involved in a global, multi-country research project that will place us on the global map,” Onoh stated.

He reaffirmed the hospital’s commitment to ensuring the successful implementation of the project, adding that AE-FUTHA is one of the few teaching hospitals in Nigeria actively participating in vaccine trial research.

The Equity Africa Research Project is being implemented across five African countries: Nigeria, Kenya, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, and South Africa.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Uburu, Ebonyi State, Professor Jesse Uneke—who also serves as the Principal Investigator of the project—explained that the initiative is designed to promote equity in respiratory disease outcomes through data-driven tools and interventions.

“I am happy to inform you that the two states selected in Nigeria for the implementation of this project are Ebonyi and Lagos,” Uneke said.

He identified chronic respiratory illnesses such as asthma, chronic pulmonary diseases, and lung cancer as widespread in Nigeria, noting that the project will help strengthen early detection and diagnosis capabilities in five health facilities across Ebonyi State.

In her welcome address, Professor Thecla Ezeonu, Director of the Institute of Child Health at AE-FUTHA, revealed that the project will include free testing and treatment of respiratory diseases as part of its implementation activities.

Goodwill messages were delivered by Dr. Philip Ovuoba, Executive Secretary of the Ebonyi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, and members of the State Traditional Rulers Council.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Professor Paul Ezeonu, Provost of the College of Medicine, Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo; medical and nursing students from various institutions; traditional rulers; and members of the staff and management of Ebonyi State University.

