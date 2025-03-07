AE-FUNAI’s Golden Voice For Proper Plastic Waste Mgt In Nigeria

Share

On February 27, 2025, the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi State, in partnership with the French Embassy Fund (FEF 209) project, on plastic waste management on campus hosted a one-day workshop in the university campus with the theme:

‘’Plastic Waste Management in AE-FUNAI’’. The purposes of the workshop were to sensitise both the campus community and the larger society on the necessity of reducing, reusing and recycling of plastic waste to create value, and support the development of solutions for a healthier environment.

The keynote address of the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Sunday Elom, was presented by his representative, Prof. Romanus Ejiagu.

Like a thread, the need for proper plastic waste management as a route to healthy living and wealth creation ran from the keynote address through the papers presented by various resource persons which included the coordinator of the Green Initiative project, Prof. Robert Onyeneke; a university don, Dr. Friday Achibong; to the goodwill message presented by Mr Austin Nwanuforo on behalf of the National Environmental Standards Regulatory and Enforcement Agency (NESREA).

At this point, it is pertinent to state that the danger of improper management of plastic waste to the health of the Nigerian population is enormous. Consequently, the sensitization already started by AE-FUNAI and others is very important.

Plastic waste management has become a pressing issue in Nigeria, with the country struggling to cope with the overwhelming amount of plastic waste generated daily. The lack of proper plastic waste management has severe consequences on both the environment and human health.

This essay highlights the state of unwholesome plastic waste management in the country, its negative impacts, and proposes solutions to curb the menace of plastic waste by converting it into wealth. For instance, Nigeria generates a staggering amount of plastic waste, with estimates suggesting that the country produces over 2.5 million tons of plastic waste annually.

However, the lack of adequate waste management infrastructure and practices has led to the indiscriminate disposal of plastic waste in the environment.

Plastic waste can be seen littering streets, waterways, and landfills, causing harm to both humans and animals. The improper disposal of plastic waste has severe environmental consequences. Plastic waste pollutes waterways, harming aquatic life and contaminating the food chain.

Plastic debris also blocks drainage systems, leading to flooding and erosion. Furthermore, the burning of plastic waste releases toxic chemicals into the atmosphere, contributing to climate change. The negative impacts of plastic waste on human health are equally alarming.

In his insightful lecture at the workshop titled: ‘’Preventing Plastic Pollution: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle’, Dr. Friday Archibong, stated that: “Improper waste disposal systems and lack of awareness about sustainable waste disposal are issues surrounding our environment which in turn, causes a lot of harm to the body.”

Medical evidences abound to prove that exposure to plastic waste has been linked to various health problems, including cancer, respiratory diseases, and reproductive issues. Plastic waste also contaminates food and water sources, leading to the ingestion of toxic chemicals.

A law should be enacted to involve manufacturers and goods providers in the management of waste generated by their respective products

To address the menace of plastic waste, Nigeria must adopt a holistic approach that involves government, private sector, and civil society stakeholders.

They should come together to tackle the menace of plastic waste through the development of sustainable efficient plastic waste recycling plants and related infrastructure.

This has domino prospects of creating a healthy environment, employment opportunities and generating economic growth for both the government and the masses. At this point, the waste recycling plant project of Ebonyi State Government comes to mind. The visionary project was initiated by the Martins Elechi administration.

It was continued by the David Umahi administration and in 2018, former President Olusegun Obasanjo after inspecting the project danced in ecstasy. However, as we speak, the project is yet to be completed. Investigations reveal that the Francis Nwifuru administration is continuing with the project. It is craved by Ebonyi people that Governor Nwifuru will deliver the project.

A law should be enacted in Nigeria to involve manufacturers and goods providers in the management of waste generated by their respective products. This policy which is known as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) can prod manufacturers to evolve health-friendly packaging and recycling systems.

The federal and state ministries of environment should establish a national plastic waste collection and sorting programme to encourage citizens’ participation in plastic waste management in order to provide raw materials for recycling and income from waste to citizens.

Sensitisation programmes like this one done by AE-FUNAI should be escalated into the larger society and local communities to promote reuse and recycling of plastic products or circular economy.

Local, international donor agencies and the government should support research and development initiatives that focus on plastic waste management and recycling technologies. In all, proper plastic waste management has become imperative in Nigeria.

By adopting the aforementioned proactive approaches to the menace of plastic waste, Nigeria can convert plastic waste to wealth. This will not only mitigate the negative impacts of plastic waste but also create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and promote sustainable development.

