An advocacy group, Prison Rehabilitation and Law Abiding Organisation, (PRALARG) is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a conference aimed at promoting human dignity in criminal justice system as well as issues relating to prison rehabilitation.

According to the group in a statement it issued in Lagos yesterday, the initiative is in furtherance of the group’s concern over the undignified treatment inmates are subjected to in correctional centres across the country.

To address the issue, the non-governmental organisation therefore calls for a more humane way in prison rehabilitation of inmates as a way to curb recurring criminal tendencies among ex-convicts.

Speaking on the theme for this year’s conference titled ” Rehabilitation as a Right: Balancing Security, Justice and Human Dignity In Corrections”, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PRALARG International, Comrade Akinwumi Olayemi stated that during the yearly conference in Ibadan, the Oyo State the justice system and well being of inmates would form the twin issue for discourse.

Comrade Olayemi said, “This conference is to celebrate the faithfulness of God in the last ten years of this Non for profit organisation.

PRALARG International started in 2015 in Nigeria and we have handled various issues but most worrisome of them are the issues of people coming out from prison but sadly they become worst off when they return to the society.

“We are saying that as a whole, human dignity should be inculcated into law enforcement and rehabilitation. In a bid to keep criminals away, punish for crime and security of the society in general, locking people up should be done with human face, with empathy and with dignity.

“This is very crucial because we must bear it in the back of our minds that these people will come back to the society and if they have been maltreated, punished unnecessarily, they will make the society a living hell, and they will come back and punish other people.

“Therefore, our correction facilities should carry out the rehabilitation, empowerment with human dignity.”