Advocacy Group Condemns Arrest Of Ex-Imo Commissioner, Ihekweme

…raises alarm over silencing of critics

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has expressed deep concern over the recent arrest of Dr Fabian Ihekweme, a former commissioner under Governor Hope Uzodinma, at his residence in Abuja.

The arrest carried out in the presence of his family, has therefore sparked alarm over its potential motives, given Dr Ihekweme’s outspoken criticism of the Uzodinma administration.

In a statement released by RULAAC’s Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, the organization highlighted fears raised by Dr Ihekweme’s wife about his health and safety. She alleged possible threats to his life disguised as an accident.

These concerns come in the wake of Dr Ihekweme’s vocal opposition to what he describes as a lack of transparency and accountability in governance, as well as the erosion of judicial and legislative independence in Imo State.

This arrest forms part of what RULAAC describes as a disturbing trend of suppressing dissent in the state.

The case of a journalist, Nonso Nkwa, who remains in detention after being arrested allegedly at the behest of Governor Uzodinma, was also cited.

RULAAC condemned these actions as attempts to stifle free speech and silence critics.

Calling on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, RULAAC emphasized the need for the police to maintain their impartiality and adhere strictly to the due process outlined in the Police Act.

The advocacy group warned against the police force being used as a tool for political oppression, urging that arrests tied to complaints by state governors follow legal procedures.

“We demand the immediate release of Dr Ihekweme and Nonso Nkwa or, if necessary, their arraignment in court to ensure a fair and transparent judicial process,” Nwanguma stated.

The organization also called for an end to human rights violations and urged the police to uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of citizens.

