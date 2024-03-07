…Adverts Launched to Support African Businesses

Airtel Africa has launched Airtel Ads, Africa’s first in- tegrated Demand-Side Plat- form (DSP), aimed at empowering advertisers and agencies to efficiently manage, purchase, and optimise digital ad inventory across multiple ad exchanges in real time. Powered by Intent.ai, Airtel Ads is designed for media agencies and businesses, streamlining the process of purchasing advertising space. This feature enables advertisers to make informed ad placement decisions by combining various tools and functionalities within a single platform and offers a comprehensive solution for digital advertising management.

According to the firm, the plat- form will leverage Airtel Africa’s extensive customer base of more than 150 million customers, utilising data from both telecommunications services and mobile wallets. “This approach aims to not only target digitally engaged individuals but also include those traditionally excluded from the digital realm through its 2G and feature phone user base. Additionally, through the integrated Airtel Voice Reward Ads, the platform can reach consumers on various devices. “Understanding the current limitations in ad performance for organisations, Airtel Ads aims to seamlessly merge all ad networks with Airtel Africa’s first-party telecommunications data.

“It will provide a unified adver- tising platform with precise audience segmentation, a dedicated marketing team, and data analyt- ics with post-campaign support in addition to both native language support and access to 260+ bidding parameters. The platform, powered by AI-based brand safety tools, will also accept payments in local African currencies. “Since its inception, the plat- form has achieved a weekly audience reach of 27 billion impressions, 23.5 million in-app daily impressions, and over 200 million daily SMS notifications with end- of-SMS tag messaging potential.”

Speaking on the launch, Airtel Africa’s Chief Commercial Officer, Anthony Shiner said: “We are ex- cited to introduce Airtel Ads in Africa. This innovative platform will support advertisers and businesses to gain unprecedented control over their marketing campaigns, leveraging Airtel Africa’s extensive customer base and world-class technology. Airtel Ads is a testament to our leadership in shaping the communications landscape in Africa, ensuring businesses are supported to achieve their objectives using data-first tools to inform their business decisions.”