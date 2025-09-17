New Telegraph

September 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Advertorial On Our…

Advertorial On Our Recruitment False – INEC

Ondo Poll: PVC Collection To commence On Thursday- INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disowned an advertorial circulating on social media, of employment by the commission.

INEC, in a statement on X, said the information is fake as it is not recruiting at the moment.

The commission noted that those behind the illegal recruitment exercise also asked would-be respondents to log on to an equally fake portal – www.inecrecruitment.com to complete their applications.

“But INEC does not have any such portal,” it added.

The INEC, therefore, called on the public to disregard this fraudulent call for applications.

“The commission is not recruiting. Do not fall victim to the antics of criminal elements,” INEC warned.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Otti Grants Automatic Employment To Abia NYSC Presidential Awardees
Read Next

Anfield Set For Entertaining Tie As Liverpool Welcome Atletico