Advertorial On Our Recruitment False – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disowned an advertorial circulating on social media, of employment by the commission.

INEC, in a statement on X, said the information is fake as it is not recruiting at the moment.

The commission noted that those behind the illegal recruitment exercise also asked would-be respondents to log on to an equally fake portal – www.inecrecruitment.com to complete their applications.

“But INEC does not have any such portal,” it added.

The INEC, therefore, called on the public to disregard this fraudulent call for applications.

“The commission is not recruiting. Do not fall victim to the antics of criminal elements,” INEC warned.